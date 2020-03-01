Seven jailed under Narcotics Control Act in two districts





DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A mobile court here on Thursday sentenced six drug traders to jail in different terms in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.

The convicts are: Md Mithun Uddin, 29, son of Gias Uddin of Colony area, Md Shariful Islam, 28 and Tarikul Islam, 22, sons of Babul Hossain of Fatehpur area, Lucas Saren, 29, son of Ravan Saren of Mollah Para, Mandol Pahan, 30, son of Bhola Pahan of Amarpur, and Md Farhad Hossain, 40, son of Shafiul Alam of Daulatpur area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Shamim Hasan Sarder said police, in a drive on Thursday evening, arrested six persons red-handed while they were taking drugs in different areas of the upazila.

Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Ganpati Roy sentenced Shariful and Tarikul to six months, Mithun, Lucas and Mandol to one month, and Farhad to five days of jail.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A mobile court in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday jailed a person for one and a half years for drug trading.

Convict Akram Hossen, 30, is a resident of Ramchandrakura Union in the upazila.

Upazila administration sources said an anti-drug taskforce team raided Baishakhi Bazaar area and arrested Akram with 22 yaba tablets.

Later, a mobile court sentenced him to jail in the afternoon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman, and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Lubna Sharmin were also present during the drive.































