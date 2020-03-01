Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:01 AM
Home Countryside

Seven jailed under Narcotics Control Act in two districts

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondents

Seven persons were sentenced to different terms of jail under Narcotics Control Act by two mobile courts in two districts- Naogaon and Sherpur, in two days.  
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A mobile court here on Thursday sentenced six drug traders to jail in different terms in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.
The convicts are: Md Mithun Uddin, 29, son of Gias Uddin of Colony area, Md Shariful Islam, 28 and Tarikul Islam, 22, sons of Babul Hossain of Fatehpur area, Lucas Saren, 29, son of Ravan Saren of Mollah Para, Mandol Pahan, 30, son of Bhola Pahan of Amarpur, and Md Farhad Hossain, 40, son of Shafiul Alam of Daulatpur area in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Shamim Hasan Sarder said police, in a drive on Thursday evening, arrested six persons red-handed while they were taking drugs in different areas of the upazila.
Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Ganpati Roy sentenced Shariful and Tarikul to six months, Mithun, Lucas and Mandol to one month, and Farhad to five days of jail.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A mobile court in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday jailed a person for one and a half years for drug trading.
Convict Akram Hossen, 30, is a resident of Ramchandrakura Union in the upazila.  
Upazila administration sources said an anti-drug taskforce team raided Baishakhi Bazaar area and arrested Akram with 22 yaba tablets.
Later, a mobile court sentenced him to jail in the afternoon.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman, and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Lubna Sharmin were also present during the drive.

















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tangail District administration launched drive of demolishing illegal installations
Human chain was formed in Morelganj Upazila of Bagerhat on Friday, demanding justice
3,341 students get prize for reading books in Khulna
Drive to demolish illegal structures on Louhajang
Mango farmers expect bumper production
Youth commits suicide at Gafargaon
Two-month ban on fishing begins today
Boy quits school to maintain family


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft