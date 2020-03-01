Abducted girl rescued, two held in Khulna





During the drive, two mobile phone sets and three SIM cards were also seized from the abductors' possession.

The arrested persons are Md Nabi Molla, 29 and Abdul Kabir Molla, 21, sons of Gafur Molla of Gadaipur Village under Ashashuni Upazila in Satkhira.

RAB sources said, on secret information that the abductors took position in front of Fulleshwary Flower Shop at the Flower Market along with the victim to collect ransom money, a team of RAB-6 led by Major Md Anis-uz-Zaman and Additional Superintend of Police Md Tofazzal Hossain conducted a drive in the area at around 2am. At that time, the RAB members rescued the abducted girl and arrested two kidnappers.

Earlier, Halima Khatun, 11, daughter of Ruhul Amin of Mohammad Nagar area under Labonchara Police Station, went missing on February 20, 2020. Abductors kidnapped Halima from near her residence and demanded Tk 10,000 from her father Ruhul Amin.

























