Jatiyatabadi lawyers win Rajshahi Bar polls





The vote casting began at 9am at the New Bar Bhaban in the city which continued till 5pm.

A total of 42 candidates from the two panels contested in the election against 21 posts of Rajshahi Advocate Bar Association.

The two panels were Abu Bakar-Bazle Towhid Al Hasan Babla Panel under the banner of pro-AL Sanmilito Ainjibi Samannay Parishad and Mozammel Huque-Parvez Toufique Zahedi Panel from the pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel.

A total of 555, out of 602 voters, casted their ballots in the election. The results were announced at night after vote casting and counting ended.

Advocate Sheikh Md Jahangir Alam Selim announced the election results as the election commissioner.

The pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel elected office bearers are Advocate Mozammel Huq as President, Mahbubul Islam and Abu Mohammad Selim as Vice-presidents, Parvez Toufique Zahedi as General Secretary, Muhammad Atiqur Rahman as Joint General Secretary-1, Selim Reza Masum as Accounts Secretary, Riazuddin as Library Secretary, Azim-us-Shan as Audit Secretary and Rajab Ali as Magazine and Cultural Secretary.

Besides, Ershad Ali Isha, Aftabur Rahman, Ashrafuzzaman Mallick, Mozammel Huque, Rakibul Islam Rakib, Sekendar Ali and Abdul Bari were elected as members.

On the other hand, Asit Kumar Sanyal as Vice-President, Sajeman Ali as Joint General Secretary-Welfare Fund, Hasibul Islam Kachi as Press and Information Secretary, and Ahsan Habib Ranju and Suma Khatun were elected as members from Sanmilito Ainjibi Samannay Parishad in the election.





















