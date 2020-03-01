Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:00 AM
Home Countryside

Bagha wheat farmers eye bumper yield

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 29: The farmers of Bagha Upazila in the district are expecting bumper yield of wheat this year.
Different varieties of wheat have been cultivated on the huge land in the upazila during the current Rabi season. It is expected that the harvesting will start within a month.
According to sources at upazila agriculture office, wheat has been cultivated in 6,000 hectares of land in the upazila this season, and the production target is about three metric tons of wheat per ha.
In most of the lands, different varieties of wheat like Sonali, Pradeep, Vijay, Shatabdi, Sourav, and Gaurav have been cultivated.
Most of the farmers have cultivated Pradeep variety of wheat as the production is more than other varieties. Earlier, Vijay and Shatabdi varieties of wheat had been widely cultivated, but now it has decreased slightly as they did not get expected yield.
When visiting, it was found that farmers cultivated wheat in vast char lands of the Padma River.
Farmer Ali of Padma char area said, "I have cultivated wheat in five bighas of land spending Tk 7,000. I hope to get bumper yield as the weather is friendly."
Farmer Mustafizur Rahman said if farmers do not get the desired price after harvesting crop, then the cultivation will decrease in future. Per maund of wheat is selling at Tk 1,000 to 1,100 in local markets.
He sought government's monitoring to control the syndication in market.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said wheat production would be better than other crops this season as the weather is favourable. They are providing all kinds of suggestions and instructions to the farmers on wheat cultivation.


