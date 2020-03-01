5 killed in road mishaps in four districts  





BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed and his wife seriously injured in a road accident in Begumpur Intersection of Birampur Upazila in the district on Friday.

Deceased Mominul Islam, 45, was the son of Raich Uddin of Lohachara Village in Hakimpur Upazila.

The injured was identified as Sultana, 35, wife of the deceased.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman Moni said a bus hit the motorcycle in Begumpur area, leaving its rider and his wife seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed them to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred Mominul to be shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his health. He died on way to Rangpur.

Police, in the meantime, seized the bus, the OC added.

JASHORE: Two persons were killed as a truck hit a roadside tree in Gaeedghat area on Jashore-Magura Road of the district at around 2:30pm.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Al Amin, 45, of Shalikha Upazila in Magura and Barua Begum, 65, a resident of the district.

Police sources said the truck hit a roadside tree after its driver lost his control over the steering, leaving two dead on the spot.

The bodies were sent to Jashore 250-bed Hospital morgue for autopsies.

MANIKGANJ: A CNG-run auto rickshaw ran over a minor girl while she was crossing a road in Sadar Upazila of the district at noon.

The deceased was identified as Ima, 4, daughter of Enamul Moral of Paikgachha Upazila in Khulna.

Sub-Inspector of Sadar PS Abdur Rahim said the auto rickshaw hit the girl while she was crossing a road in the area at around 12pm.

NOAKHALI: A person was killed in a road accident in Maijdee Municipal Market area of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sadar Upazila Education Officer Md Jasim Uddin Sheikh, 44, a resident of Ramganj Upazila in Laxmipur.

Eyewitnesses said a CNG-run auto rickshaw hit a rickshaw, leaving its passenger Jasim critically injured at around 11:30am.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.



















