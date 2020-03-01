

Villagers suffer for lack of bridge over Rangsa River

There is only one rickety bamboo bridge over the river flowing through Goalkandi Union.

There is a madrasa and a government primary school on the river bank having about 500 students.

A bridge was initiated in 2003 over the river. But it remained half-done due to lack of fund.

Then the under-construction bridge was turned into a bamboo one, which is located between Goalkandi and Hirapur villages.

Madan Chandra Singh Roy, chairman of Rampur Union Parishad, said there was an initiative to raise bridge under Annual Development Programme (ADP).

According to field sources, patients and pregnant women face a critical experience in getting to hospital.

Villagers said it is very essential to finish construction of the bridge taking into consideration their sufferings.

Local MP and State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed submitted a DO letter to Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) for allocation.

Tarakanda Upazila LGED Engineer Md Shafiullah said a proposal to construct the bridge over the Rangsa River has been placed.

After the allocation, the construction of the bridge will begin.



























