Swiss football matches called off over coronavirus

GENEVA, FEB 29: Switzerland's Football League announced on Friday that all weekend Super League matches would be postponed to a later date as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier Friday, the Swiss government imposed a ban until March 15 on large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people, after the country registered 15 cases.

"The Swiss Football League, understands this ban and postpones all match for the 24th round (this weekend)" of the Swiss championship, the league said in a statement.

"A decision will be announced next week in collaboration with clubs and the authorities on future league fixtures," it added. -AFP



