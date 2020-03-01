Mashrafe to tour Pakistan if BCB considers him





Mashrafe's comment came in the wake of the question that whether he would visit Pakistan for a solitary ODI match if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants. The most successful captain of the country is currently playing just ODI format.

"Firstly I don't know what will happen after this series," Mashrafe said, replying to a query whether he would tour Pakistan.

"But in Bangladesh cricket's needs, I am ready to go anywhere. What I feel is that the BCB is our guardian. What decision they will take, they will take it thinking not for once or twice, they will think about it for 10 times. So I believe they will take the best decision. We should consider cricket board's decision as final." -BSS



















