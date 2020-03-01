Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 2:59 AM
Girls lose three in a row

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh players celebrate dismissing a New Zealand batswoman during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh Women's Cricketers lost to New Zealand Women's by 17 runs in the low scoring affairs on Saturday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.
New Zealanders chose to bat first winning the toss but were folded at 91 against whirlwind of Tigresses. Right arm medium fast bowler Ritu Mony was the main destroyer. She hauled four wickets spending 18 runs off her four overs quota, which is her career best feature as well. Besides, skipper Salma Khatun claimed three and Rumana Ahmed hunted two wickets for Bangladesh.
Rachel Priest was the top scorer among Kiwi girls, who scored 25 runs. Suzie Bates (15), skipper Sophie Devine (12) and Maddy Green (11) were the New Zealand batters to reach double digit figure.
Bangladesh chasing a tinny target set by un-known opponents started to lose wicket from very early and were wrapped up at 71 only in mighty White Ferns bowling attack. Nigar Sultana was the top scorer with 21 runs. Murshida Khatun (11) and Ritu Moni (10) were the rest two batters who got two-digit scores.
Hayley Jensen and Leigh Kasperek shared three wickets apiece while Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine took one wicket each for New Zealand.
The match between Australia and New Zealand therefore, became un-official quarterfinal since both of them bagging four points winning two matches each. India already berthed in the semies from Group-A winning all four group matches.
Bangladesh must look for a consolidating victory against Sri Lanka on March 2 before returning home.


