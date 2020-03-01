Zimbabwe looking to break 13-match losing streak against Tiger





The Southern African nation won their last ODI against Bangladesh in 2013 at their home den in Bulawayo after which they though won some match in other two formats, Bangladesh remained unconquered for them in this version of cricket.

This time they are confidence to correct the record, largely due to the fact that they had won a Test in this venue back in 2018.

They however came off a huge defeat in one-off Test against Bangladesh but that mattered little, as per Zimbabwe's newly appointed ODI captain Chamu Chibahbha.

"We had won a Test here. The environment is nice and suits out strength. It will give us some boost ahead of the ODI match," Chamu Chibhabha said here on Saturday before their practice session.

"Our record against Bangladesh has not been great but we are keen to change that this time. This is a perfect opportunity for us."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said that there is lots of grass on the pitch at this moment but it would be cut. Still it is predicted to be a spin friendly wicket, said Chibhabha.

But he is not fazed by the spin threat of Bangladesh, saying that they are improving their skill to deal with the spinners. -BSS



















Visiting Zimbabwe side desperately wants to break their 13-match losing streak against Bangladesh in one-day format when they take on the hosts in the first of three-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium tomorrow (Sunday).The Southern African nation won their last ODI against Bangladesh in 2013 at their home den in Bulawayo after which they though won some match in other two formats, Bangladesh remained unconquered for them in this version of cricket.This time they are confidence to correct the record, largely due to the fact that they had won a Test in this venue back in 2018.They however came off a huge defeat in one-off Test against Bangladesh but that mattered little, as per Zimbabwe's newly appointed ODI captain Chamu Chibahbha."We had won a Test here. The environment is nice and suits out strength. It will give us some boost ahead of the ODI match," Chamu Chibhabha said here on Saturday before their practice session."Our record against Bangladesh has not been great but we are keen to change that this time. This is a perfect opportunity for us."Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said that there is lots of grass on the pitch at this moment but it would be cut. Still it is predicted to be a spin friendly wicket, said Chibhabha.But he is not fazed by the spin threat of Bangladesh, saying that they are improving their skill to deal with the spinners. -BSS