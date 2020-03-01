

Annual sports competition for govt employees begins in Khulna

Secretary of Public Administration Sheikh Yusuf Harun inaugurated the sports events as chief guest.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Public Administration Secretary said sports, physical practice and cultural activities always play vital role towards physical and mental flourishing of people.

"Sports and cultural activities can protect the students from drug addiction and militancy," the secretary added.

Chaired by Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader, the inaugural ceremony was addressed while additional Director General of Bangladesh Employees Welfare Board Md. Abdul Matin attended the events as special guest.

Additional divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of ten districts of Khulna division were present.









A total of 297 participants, 11 teams coming from 10 districts under Khulna division splitting into different groups took part in around 33 events and sub-events of the competition including racing, jump, spear throw and relay.





