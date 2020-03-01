

Bando Design clinches title of BGMEA Cup

















Laila Group's Bando Design clinches the title of the BGMEA Cup for the third time beating Laila Styles of the same group by 4-0 margin on Friday at the Army Stadium in Dhaka. In the award programme, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, as the chief guest, hands over the prizes among the winners in presence of Dr Rubana Huq, the President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Atiqul Islam, the Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation and former President of the Association, along with other former presidents Siddiqur Rahman and Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury was present there. photo: Observer DESK