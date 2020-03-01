Tigers stare at 1st post-WC ODI win beating Zim today





Bangladesh without players like Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek Hossain, are still favourite against Zimbabwe, who are going to play under new captain Chammu Chivaba. But Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe is unwilling to take Zimbabwe lightly. During press conference on Saturday he said, "Zimbabwe is a very good team in limited overs cricket."

"We need to proceed match by match. It's not wise to plan for all three matches right now. They can beat any team. So, it's tough to say that we must defeat them in all three matches. Good start is important here," he added.

"Winning against Zimbabwe will carry little positive impact but we shall have to face lot of criticism if we lose one match against them," he warned to his team mates.

Naim Sheikh however, possibly will be awarded with the ODI cap, who already proved his worth in T20i format. Naim will pair with Tamim Iqbal to open Bangladesh innings and Najmul Hossain Shanto is the hot contender for one down position after batting brilliance in Tests recently.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad and Liton Das makes a solid middle-order for home team. The handy all-rounders Mohammad Shaifuddin and either of Mehidy Hasan Miraz or Afif Hossain Dhruvo will join in the bowling unit with skipper Mashrafe and pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman.









Zimbabwe on the other hand, are the side combining young and experienced cricketers. They tented all-rounder of their Under-19 team Wesley Madhevere, who was impressive with both bat and ball during just late Youth World Cup. Opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has great prospect, who replaced their legendary cricketer Hamilton Masakadza in the squad. Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Brandon Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Chris Mpofu and Donald Tiripano are the consistent Rhodesian performers.

SICS offers batting friendly wickets with evenly bounce and slightly grassy surface. Weather forecast goes with uninterrupted cricket. So, toss winning side must prefer to bat first.



