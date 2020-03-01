Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020
Bangabandhu, Bangamata U17 football

Barishal, Khulna clinch champion trophies

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020
Sports Reporter

Bangamata Under-17 Girls' National Gold Cup football champions Khulna Division girls posing with the trophy in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the award programme on Saturday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Barishal Division became the champion of Bangabandhu Under-17 Boys' National Gold Cup football beating the Chattogram rival by 2-1 margin in the extra time of the final on Saturday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The stipulated time saw a 1-1 draw after which the match rolls for the extra time.
On the other hand, Khulna Division clinched the title of Bangamata Under-17 Girls' National Gold Cup football beating the Dhaka rival by 4-3 margin in the tie breaker of the final at the same venue. The regular time saw a 2-2 draw while the extra time finished result-less and thus the match witnesses the tie breaker.
After the finals, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu and Bangamata, hands over the prizes among the winners.
She says, "The truth is that the Football is the most admired one among the sporting disciplines. I could not watch the match of boys but have enjoyed the match of girls. The match was enjoyable. Particularly, a girl really amazed me in the match and I am hopeful that she will get into the national team once."
"Engaging young generation in sports is an effective way to keep them away from drug and other ill-thing. We are working to create a sports-friendly environment for the children." says Prime Minister.











