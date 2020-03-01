'Am I a thief ?' asks Mashrafe



Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (R) bowling in the net during practice session at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. photo: BCB

Mash regained captaincy five years ago against Zimbabwe at home and going to call off his days as leader with same rivals at home ground. Bangladesh emerged as cricketing super power under his captaincy. A lot of success stories were written during his regime. Bangladesh played the Quarterfinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015 and Semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 under his leadership. They clinched the first ever and only title of multinational tournament so far. They clinched the title of Ireland Tri-series last year engaging with hosts along with West Indies. Besides, they won series against superpowers like England, South Africa, India and Pakistan under Mash's leadership.

Mashrafe attended the press-meet on Saturday ahead of the 1st match of the series. The session was mostly full of Mash's retirement and performance issues. The charismatic leader has been going through his hard times in terms of individual performance with the ball. He was asked if he is ashamed of his recent performances or if things hit to his self-respect. "Self-esteem or shame!," Mash replied furiously. "Do I steal on the ground? Am I a thief? I cannot correlate self-esteem and shame with game. A lot of people are engaged with stealth and burglary but they are not at all ashamed of their deeds," he said.

"I might fail to get wickets. You guys and supporters must criticise me. But why should I be ashamed of? Am I not playing for Bangladesh? Am I representing other countries so that I should be ashamed of? If I fail, axe my name. It's simple," he added.

The speedster with seven surgeries on legs, is an iconic fighter to any athlete on the earth, is fighting to get him back.









"I am going through complex times. It doesn't mean that I can't come out of these problems. Again, I can't stand guarantee that I shall haul five wickets tomorrow. Every player might go through such time, when everyday becomes challenging for him or her. I am perhaps now in such a condition," Mash clarified.





