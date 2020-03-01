

‘Come forward to build prosperous Bangladesh’

He said this on the national conference of Rotary International Bangladesh District-3281 at the BICC auditorium of Dhaka on Saturday morning.

Former Governor of Rotary India Ashok Mahajan, District Governor of Rotary Bangladesh Khairul Alam, Governor elect Md. Rubaiyat Hossain, Governor nominee Mutasim Billah Faruqi, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam, Conference chair Shwapan K. Roy, District Secretary Rofiqul Hasan, Unilever Bangladesh CEO and MD Kadar Lele, TMSS Chairman Prof Dr. Hosne Ara Begum and other leaders were also spoke at the conference.

Industries Minister said that we are preparing for fourth Industrial Revolution. Rotarians should come forward to implement of this program.

He also said Rotary is playing important role in serving humanity as the leading social service organization in the world.









Services of Rotary in various fields, including education, health, food are absolutely commendable.

Foreign and local Rotary leaders also spoke on various issues in different sessions of the conference.

They presented the Rotary Projects in Conference in and discus about future action plan.

