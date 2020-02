Obituary

Malaty Rani Biswas, mother of Susanta Kumar Biswas, a Jahangirnagar University official, died on February 26 in Mymensingh due to old age complications. She was 92.She left behind three sons, three daughters and host of well-wishers to mourn her death.Her funeral was held near at Bisweswari in Mymensingh Sador Upazila.Her son Susanta Kumar, relatives, friends and well-wishers requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.