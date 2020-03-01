Nasim for social movement against women, children repression







"I want to raise social movement against repression of women and children of the country. I would like to request the Home and Law ministers to bring women repressor to book and ensure the rule of giving maximum punishment like death penalty to them," he said.

He came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion at Jatiya Press Club here on the occasion of the 8th death anniversary of prominent filmmaker, producer and director of the country Alamgir Kumkum, according to a press release of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) issued here today.



BSJ organized the discussion with its Vice-President (central) and famous singer of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Md Rafiqul Alam in the chair, it added.

Praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her contribution in the country, Nasim said the premier has established the rule of law in the country and brought the war criminals as well as the killers of Bangabandhu to justice.



Former state minister for home Shamsul Haque Tuku, AL labour affairs secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, BSJ general secretary Arun Sarkar Rana and AL leaders Shah-e Alam Murad and Balaram Poddar addressed the discussion, among others.

Drama artistes Habibullah Ripon and Ratan Sarkar and singers Brishty Rani Sarkar, Rokunddin Pathan and Josna Lipi also spoke on the occasion. -BSS

















Awami League (AL) presidium member and central 14-party alliance spokesman Mohammed Nasim on Saturday called for social movement against women and children repression in the country."I want to raise social movement against repression of women and children of the country. I would like to request the Home and Law ministers to bring women repressor to book and ensure the rule of giving maximum punishment like death penalty to them," he said.He came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion at Jatiya Press Club here on the occasion of the 8th death anniversary of prominent filmmaker, producer and director of the country Alamgir Kumkum, according to a press release of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) issued here today.BSJ organized the discussion with its Vice-President (central) and famous singer of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Md Rafiqul Alam in the chair, it added.Praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her contribution in the country, Nasim said the premier has established the rule of law in the country and brought the war criminals as well as the killers of Bangabandhu to justice.Former state minister for home Shamsul Haque Tuku, AL labour affairs secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, BSJ general secretary Arun Sarkar Rana and AL leaders Shah-e Alam Murad and Balaram Poddar addressed the discussion, among others.Drama artistes Habibullah Ripon and Ratan Sarkar and singers Brishty Rani Sarkar, Rokunddin Pathan and Josna Lipi also spoke on the occasion. -BSS