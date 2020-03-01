

Two teens handed over to BGB by BSF



The returnees were identified as Sayem Khan, 17, son of Abdus Salam of Bagherhat and Shahanaz Akhtar, 15, daughter of Shahajan hailing from Pirojpur.

Mentioning that both of them will be handed over to their families after completion of administrative formalities, Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole port police station said, police caught them while they were infiltrating into India and sent them to court.

Later, a NGO named Noor Ali Memorial Society, took them into their custody after releasing them.



They were returned home as per the repatriation act after home ministries of both the countries communicated on the matter, the OC added.

















Benapole, Feb 29: The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over two youths to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Benapole ICP camp on Friday who went to India in search of better job.The returnees were identified as Sayem Khan, 17, son of Abdus Salam of Bagherhat and Shahanaz Akhtar, 15, daughter of Shahajan hailing from Pirojpur.Mentioning that both of them will be handed over to their families after completion of administrative formalities, Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole port police station said, police caught them while they were infiltrating into India and sent them to court.Later, a NGO named Noor Ali Memorial Society, took them into their custody after releasing them.They were returned home as per the repatriation act after home ministries of both the countries communicated on the matter, the OC added.