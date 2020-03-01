Nordic countries eye stronger partnership with Bangladesh





The three countries also laid emphasis on ending Rohingya crisis through sustainable return of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State safely reminding Myanmar that the responsibility lies there.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken and Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter shared their priority areas from renewable energy to blue economy, sustainable use of ocean resources, climate change and rights issues.

They also sought a more favourable environment for investment in Bangladesh removing barriers as there is a growing interest from the Nordic companies in Bangladesh.

Stronger collaboration with both the private and public sectors with focus on green growth, innovation and sustainability, IT, telecom, and energy issues were highlighted for prosperous Nordic-Bangladesh partnership in the years to come.

Issues related to labour rights and other rights ones, the role of private sector, ocean pollution, climate change, river pollution, air pollution, women rights and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also came up for discussions at the dialogue.

They said for successful private sector collaboration with further growth and more job creation, there must be further progress in Bangladesh's ease of doing business and competitiveness saying this will enable Bangladesh to enter the global scene with full-fledged economic force and help attract more FDI.

The Nordic ambassadors were addressing a symposium titled 'Bangladesh and Nordic Countries: Prognosis for Partnership' at Six Seasons Hotel in the city.

Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Principal Research Fellow, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, chaired and conducted the symposium while Cosmos Foundation Chairman Enayetullah Khan delivered welcome remarks.

Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cosmos Group, hosted the symposium as part of Cosmos Dialogue Ambassadors' Lecture Series.



The ambassadors stationed in Dhaka laid emphasis on resolving Rohingya crisis noting that the order of the top UN court -- International Court of Justice (ICJ) -- with provisional measures is an important step on accountability front.

"Norway has repeatedly said that the responsibility for creating a conducive environment that ensures the return of Rohingays lies on the government of the Myanmar," said Norwegian Ambassador Bleken.



She said the ICJ order on provisional measures under the Genocide Convention is an important step towards ensuring protection of Rohingyas. "The order is legally binding and we expect Myanmar to fully implement the order."

Appreciating Bangladesh's role, she said Norway will continue its humanitarian efforts for Rohingyas and the host communities apart from continuing their dialogue with Myanmar to solve the situation.

Swedish Ambassador Schlyter said it will be important that Rohingyas can return home and responsibility rests on Myanmar for making their "voluntary, safe and sustainable" return possible.



She said there is also an issue of accountability and her country welcomed the ICJ order on provisional measures. "We expect Myanmar to comply with them."

The Swedish Ambassador appreciated Bangladesh's role in dealing with the Rohingyas and assured that they will continue to do their part both for the Rohingyas and the host communities.



Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen laid emphasis on building peace in Myanmar and addressing the accountability issues for atrocities committed against Rohingyas in Rakhine State.



She hoped that Rohingya people, one day, will be able to return to their homes safely.

The Danish Ambassador said Bangladesh is so blessed with vibrant youth population and they need to be engaged and heard ensuring that opinions are freely exchanged. "That's crucial for the future of this young democracy. We must listen to the diversity…they hold the key of the future."



She said Bangladesh is one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world and much more will be needed to protect the livelihoods of millions of people in Bangladesh.









As the Bangladesh's economy grows and increases, the Danish Ambassador said there is need to look at how emissions can be reduced and take care of the environment -- the air, water and land and biodiversity. -UNB





The ambassadors of three Nordic countries -- Denmark, Norway and Sweden -- on Saturday promised to have a stronger partnership with Bangladesh with a focus on green growth and increased investment flow to help Bangladesh grow in a faster way.The three countries also laid emphasis on ending Rohingya crisis through sustainable return of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State safely reminding Myanmar that the responsibility lies there.Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken and Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter shared their priority areas from renewable energy to blue economy, sustainable use of ocean resources, climate change and rights issues.They also sought a more favourable environment for investment in Bangladesh removing barriers as there is a growing interest from the Nordic companies in Bangladesh.Stronger collaboration with both the private and public sectors with focus on green growth, innovation and sustainability, IT, telecom, and energy issues were highlighted for prosperous Nordic-Bangladesh partnership in the years to come.Issues related to labour rights and other rights ones, the role of private sector, ocean pollution, climate change, river pollution, air pollution, women rights and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also came up for discussions at the dialogue.They said for successful private sector collaboration with further growth and more job creation, there must be further progress in Bangladesh's ease of doing business and competitiveness saying this will enable Bangladesh to enter the global scene with full-fledged economic force and help attract more FDI.The Nordic ambassadors were addressing a symposium titled 'Bangladesh and Nordic Countries: Prognosis for Partnership' at Six Seasons Hotel in the city.Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Principal Research Fellow, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, chaired and conducted the symposium while Cosmos Foundation Chairman Enayetullah Khan delivered welcome remarks.Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cosmos Group, hosted the symposium as part of Cosmos Dialogue Ambassadors' Lecture Series.The ambassadors stationed in Dhaka laid emphasis on resolving Rohingya crisis noting that the order of the top UN court -- International Court of Justice (ICJ) -- with provisional measures is an important step on accountability front."Norway has repeatedly said that the responsibility for creating a conducive environment that ensures the return of Rohingays lies on the government of the Myanmar," said Norwegian Ambassador Bleken.She said the ICJ order on provisional measures under the Genocide Convention is an important step towards ensuring protection of Rohingyas. "The order is legally binding and we expect Myanmar to fully implement the order."Appreciating Bangladesh's role, she said Norway will continue its humanitarian efforts for Rohingyas and the host communities apart from continuing their dialogue with Myanmar to solve the situation.Swedish Ambassador Schlyter said it will be important that Rohingyas can return home and responsibility rests on Myanmar for making their "voluntary, safe and sustainable" return possible.She said there is also an issue of accountability and her country welcomed the ICJ order on provisional measures. "We expect Myanmar to comply with them."The Swedish Ambassador appreciated Bangladesh's role in dealing with the Rohingyas and assured that they will continue to do their part both for the Rohingyas and the host communities.Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen laid emphasis on building peace in Myanmar and addressing the accountability issues for atrocities committed against Rohingyas in Rakhine State.She hoped that Rohingya people, one day, will be able to return to their homes safely.The Danish Ambassador said Bangladesh is so blessed with vibrant youth population and they need to be engaged and heard ensuring that opinions are freely exchanged. "That's crucial for the future of this young democracy. We must listen to the diversity…they hold the key of the future."She said Bangladesh is one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world and much more will be needed to protect the livelihoods of millions of people in Bangladesh.As the Bangladesh's economy grows and increases, the Danish Ambassador said there is need to look at how emissions can be reduced and take care of the environment -- the air, water and land and biodiversity. -UNB