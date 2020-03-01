Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 2:58 AM
Home News

No room for communalism in Bangladesh: Home Minister

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Describing Bangladesh as a non-communal country, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said there is no room for communalism in the country.
"The ongoing situation in India will have no impact on non-communal Bangladesh. The law enforcement agencies remain vigilance," he said while inaugurating the Darshana police station here this afternoon.
About expelled Jubo League leader Shamima Noor Papia, the minister said the offenders are being brought under trial after identifying them. No godfather or godmother will be spared, Kamal added. Turing to Sagar-Runi murder case, he said the investigation is going on and added that the inquiry would yield result soon.




Local lawmakers Solaiman Haque Joarder  and Md Ali Azgar, DIG of police of Khulna range Dr Khandaker Mahid Uddin and sp of Chuadanga Jahidul Islam were present on the occasion, among others.    -BSS


