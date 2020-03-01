Dhaka to work with French authorities to launch direct flight with Paris





While visiting the Bangladesh Embassy in Paris on Friday, Dr Momen inspected the Embassy's consular service facilities, during which he was able to talk to service-seekers present there at the time to get firsthand knowledge on the quality of service provided by the Embassy.

He was also updated on the Paris Embassy's preparedness for the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to a Foreign Ministry bulletin Saturday.

Later, he attended a reception held in his honour by the Jalalabad Association of Paris where two French mayors and a handful of councillors from various French cities were also in attendance to exchange views on various contemporary global issues.

The French representatives were fulsome in praising the Bangladesh government for its proactive role to promote climate change related issues and adopting innovative approaches to combat the menace of climate change.

While responding to the expatriates' concerns, he held that the government will take steps to improve services at the airports, and form a special tribunal to prosecute land grabbers.

Dr Momen also attended another reception held in his honour by France Awami League as the chief guest.

During the meeting, the local Awami League leaders conveyed their keenness to work with UNESCO on celebration of the International Mother Language Day. -UNB

















