

NSU inaugurates Arch fest 2020

The Hatch ltd has been operating a stall in this fest with an ultra modern experience zone. To reduce export oriented dependency Hatch ltd manufacturing furniture in their own factory in Bangladesh assuring international quality of colour and design. They employed renowned architect and skilled technicians to maintain quality and produce creative furniture like wardrobe, cabinet, furniture kitchen, dressing table, melamine board, office furniture, toilet furniture and tools to decorate office and house. They also are planning for environmental friendly technologies to use those tools for our green future. Vice-Chancellor of North South University (NSU) Prof Dr Atiqul Islam inaugurated Arch fest 2020 at NSU campus recently.The Hatch ltd has been operating a stall in this fest with an ultra modern experience zone. To reduce export oriented dependency Hatch ltd manufacturing furniture in their own factory in Bangladesh assuring international quality of colour and design. They employed renowned architect and skilled technicians to maintain quality and produce creative furniture like wardrobe, cabinet, furniture kitchen, dressing table, melamine board, office furniture, toilet furniture and tools to decorate office and house. They also are planning for environmental friendly technologies to use those tools for our green future.