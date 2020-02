Thirty students and 3 teachers of Dhaka University Business Studies Faculty

















Thirty students and 3 teachers of Dhaka University Business Studies Faculty led by Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Associate Professor of the Department of Banking and Insurance participated at a 14-day long training programme from February 29, 2020 at the University of California, USA. Prior to their departure they paying a courtesy call on DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on February 26, 2020 at his office.