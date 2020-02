Chief Representative in Dhaka Office of Mitsubishi UFJ Bank Ltd















Chief Representative in Dhaka Office of Mitsubishi UFJ Bank Ltd (MUFG), Japan Hideaki Kojima handing over the cheque and certificates of MUFG scholarship to Dhaka University Treasurer Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin for distribution among DU students on February 23, 2020 at the latter's office of the university. Every year MUFG gives scholarship to 30 meritorious students of Dhaka University.