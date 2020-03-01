CU VC Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar receiving the crest of honour

Video
Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Chittagong University (CU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar receiving the crest of honour from 28th batch of CU on the 28th anniversary at CU on February 29, 2020.


