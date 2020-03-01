

Governance Challenge 2020: A new era of youth platform

Governance Challenge 2020 has taken its first step on 25th February with the inauguration programme. For the first time in South Asia, this level youth competition aimed at challenging students to design solutions for issues of national concern, has been inaugurated at North South University. The ribbon cutting was carried out at the auspicious hands of LDRG MinisterTazul Islam, MP. The occasion was also graced by distinguished media personality Novelist and Editor of Kaler Kantho, Imdadul Haq Milan and the Chief Executive Editor of ATN Bangla, ZE Mamun.

Governance Challenge 2020 will run from the 25th of February to the 10th of March. The subsequent proceedings of the event include two seminars on the 18th and 28th of March where esteemed Parliamentarians will help educate the participants on how to present their solutions to our national problems in the form of a law. The Grand Finale of Governance Challenge 2020 will be held on the 1st of April, 2020. The law proposed by the winners will subsequently be presented in the National Parliament.















According to a survey done by BBC News in 2014, less than a third of youth keeps interest in political issues. This research suggested the younger electorate were becoming increasingly disengaged with the democratic system. Again, it suggested, they were more likely to express themselves politically in other ways, such as boycotting environmentally unfriendly products. All these happen when political parties are not successful to create platforms for the youth. It seems that the patriotically conscious students of North South University are going to create a platform for those young ones who are actually conscious about their duty as a citizen and actually want to solve such social problems. This platform is entitled with: Governance Challenge 2020.