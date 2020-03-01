Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 2:57 AM
Home Eduvista

Governance Challenge 2020: A new era of youth platform

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Eduvista Desk

Governance Challenge 2020: A new era of youth platform

Governance Challenge 2020: A new era of youth platform

According to a survey done by BBC News in 2014, less than a third of youth keeps interest in political issues. This research suggested the younger electorate were becoming increasingly disengaged with the democratic system.  Again, it suggested, they were more likely to express themselves politically in other ways, such as boycotting environmentally unfriendly products. All these happen when political parties are not successful to create platforms for the youth. It seems that the patriotically conscious students of North South University are going to create a platform for those young ones who are actually conscious about their duty as a citizen and actually want to solve such social problems. This platform is entitled with: Governance Challenge 2020.
Governance Challenge 2020 has taken its first step on 25th February with the inauguration programme. For the first time in South Asia, this level youth competition aimed at challenging students to design solutions for issues of national concern, has been inaugurated at North South University. The ribbon cutting was carried out at the auspicious hands of LDRG MinisterTazul Islam, MP. The occasion was also graced by distinguished media personality Novelist and Editor of Kaler Kantho, Imdadul Haq Milan and the Chief Executive Editor of ATN Bangla, ZE Mamun.
Governance Challenge 2020 will run from the 25th of February to the 10th of March. The subsequent proceedings of the event include two seminars on the 18th and 28th of March where esteemed Parliamentarians will help educate the participants on how to present their solutions to our national problems in the form of a law. The Grand Finale of Governance Challenge 2020 will be held on the 1st of April, 2020. The law proposed by the winners will subsequently be presented in the National Parliament.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NSU inaugurates Arch fest 2020
Dr S Quadir Patwary, Vice-Chairmen, BoT, Dhaka International University
Members of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
Thirty students and 3 teachers of Dhaka University Business Studies Faculty
Chief Representative in Dhaka Office of Mitsubishi UFJ Bank Ltd
Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Ministry of Education
CU VC Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar receiving the crest of honour
Governance Challenge 2020: A new era of youth platform


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft