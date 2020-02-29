Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:42 PM
Home Front Page

World Writhes In Coronavirus Agony

Mongolian prez placed under quarantine

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

ULAANBAATAR, Feb 28: Mongolia's President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials have submitted to a 14-day quarantine after returning home from their visit to China, the state news agency Montsame reported on Friday.
Battulga is the first head
of state to visit China since the country began implementing special measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in January.
He arrived in Beijing with Foreign Minister Tsogtbaatar Damdin and other senior government officials on Thursday, and held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
They were taken into quarantine as soon as they arrived in Mongolia as a precautionary measure, Montsame said.    -Reuters



