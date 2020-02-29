Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Home Front Page

World Writhes In Coronavirus Agony

Crash wipes $6 trillion off world stocks

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020

LONDON, Feb 28: Coronavirus panic sent world share markets skidding again on Friday, compounding their worst crash since the 2008 global financial crisis and pushing the week's wipeout in value terms to $6 trillion.
The rout showed no signs of slowing as
Europe's main markets slumped 3-5% and the ongoing dive for safety sent yields on US government bonds, seen as probably the securest asset in the world, to fresh record lows.
Hopes that the epidemic that started in China would be over in months and that economic activity would quickly return to normal have been shattered this week as the number of international cases spiralled.
Bets are now that the Federal Reserve will cut US interest rates as soon as next month and other major central banks will follow to try and nurse economies through the troubles and stave off a global recession.
"Investors are trying to price in the worst case scenario and the biggest risk is what happens now in the United States and other major countries outside of Asia," said SEI Investments Head of Asian Equities John Lau.
"These are highly uncertainty times, no one really knows the answer and the markets are really panicking."
Disruptions to international travel and supply chains, school closures and cancellations of major events have all blackened the outlook for a world economy that was already struggling with the US-China trade war fallout.
MSCI's all country world index, which tracks almost 50 countries, was down more than 1% ahead of US trading and almost 10% for the week - the worst since October 2008.
Wall Street shares plunged 4.4% on Thursday alone, their largest fall since August 2011. Futures pointed to a modest 1% drop later, but the S&P 500 has lost 12% since hitting a record high just nine days ago, putting it in so-called correction territory.
Europe's airlines and travel stocks have plunged 18% in their worst week since the 2001 9/11 attacks in the United States.. The CBOE volatility index, often called the "fear index", jumped as high as 47, its highest in about two years, well out of the 11-20 range of recent months.
The index, which measures expected swings in US shares in the next 30 days, typically shoots up to around 50 when bear market selling hits its heaviest and approached almost 90 during the 2008-09 financial crisis.    -Reuters


