After power now water prices up





The Water Supply and Sewerage Authority is raising water prices for residential and commercial users in Dhaka and Chattogram for a second time in the space of six months.

The price of each unit (1,000 litres) of water supplied to households is set to rise by 24.97 percent to Tk 14.46 in Dhaka. The tariff on water supply for commercial users has been set at Tk 40 in the capital, marking a 7.99 percent jump.

In Chattogram, the tariff on residential water supply has gone up by 25 percent to Tk 12.40 per unit. Commercial users will have to pay Tk 30.30 for each unit, marking a 9.94 percent increase.

The Local Government Department approved the proposed tariff hikes in an order issued on Feb 26.

The new rates will come into effect from March 1, meaning water bills will climb from April.

Dhaka WASA confirmed the move in a circular published on Friday.

The water tariff was previously increased on Sept 1 last year when it was set at Tk 10.50 for residential and Tk 33.60 for commercial usage.

The changes were announced a day after the energy regulator hiked retail electricity prices by Tk 0.36 or 5.3 percent to Tk 7.13 per unit.

The increase in the cost of utilities has sparked concerns about a potential hike in rents among citizens.

Lamenting the decision to raise water prices, Mir Mokabbir Hossain, a resident of Dhaka's Kuril Bishwa Road, said, "Citizens are having to pay the price of the government's failure to curb corruption."









The tariff hike means that Mokabbir, who previously had to foot a water bill of about Tk 10,000 for his five-storey house, will now have to pay at least Tk 2,500 more.





