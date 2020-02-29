Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:41 PM
HSC admission only online

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The government has finalised the guidelines for admission into Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) classes under 2020-21 academic session.
According to the admission policy, the enrolment process will be completed only online.
This was finalised in a meeting of the education ministry, chaired by education minister Dipu Moni, on Thursday.




Harun-ur-Rashid, College Inspector of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, who was present at the meeting, said that a class XI admission seeker can choose between five to 10 colleges online instead of SMS process as in previous years.
The decision of cancelling application process through SMS has been taken considering several issues including lessening expenses, delaying of getting return SMS and others, he added.
As per the guidelines, online application process for admission to the 11th grade will begin in colleges and higher secondary schools on May 10 and will continue till June 25.
The admission will be given based on the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations like the previous years.



« PreviousNext »

