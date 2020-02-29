Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:41 PM
Regional power management prioritised

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A conference was recently organised by the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) at its office on Tuesday on energy cooperation among the member states. The conference is not the first in the one of a kind. In 2018, a memorandum of Understanding (MoA) was signed to establish BIMSTEC grid, aiming to facilitate electricity trade among the member states. In the recent forum, delegates from different member states reemphasised an integrated power management system based on regional energy cooperation.

Understandably, this proposed system will offer an ideal platform for achieving sustainable growth of all the regional countries through sharing available energy resources in respective countries. Additionally, the initiative will facilitate electricity trade among countries by establishing a wider greed throughout the South and Southeast Asia.

Undoubtedly, the energy cooperation among the countries will be a 'win win game' to all the parties, since a country will be able to import and export electricity depending on conditions. And this system will reduce electricity wastage and ensure proper utilisation of this valuable resource simultaneously across the region. By utilising the available facilities under this arrangement - Bangladesh can be benefited since the country's overall demand for energy has been increasing at a rapid pace. Moreover, this arrangement will increase the efficiency of energy by reducing electricity cost while ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply for industrial and commercial usages, helping steady growth in the industrial sector.

Unfortunately, even though Bangladesh is one of the key countries of this arrangement, the country's existing power transmission infrastructure and distribution network will bar it from having the privileges from this project. Hopefully, Bangladesh authorities relevant have comprehended the reality and have been trying to update and expand the transmission and distribution network.





It is expected that the implementation of this planning will open the gate to establish a common economic zone in the region which will reduce bilateral conflicting issues among the member states. In this globalised world, the countries are more interdependent, the possibility of occurring conflict is less among each other. It is hoped that this network, by creating interdependency, will also help to improve relations between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Expectantly, to fast track energy cooperation, BIMSTEC is working on establishing around 3,000 kilometre long power grid stretching from Thailand to India. The sooner the network is established, the faster the member states will mutually benefit.



