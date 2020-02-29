Delhi death toll reaches 43





The violence had first erupted on Sunday but escalated and turned communal on Monday when the groups supporting and against the new citizenship law clashed in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other areas of north-east Delhi.

Shops and vehicles were torched, policemen and locals attacked and property worth crores of rupees damaged during the violence which has at its centre the Citizenship (Amendment)

Act or CAA passed by Parliament in December 2019. Indian police have arrested 514 people for deadly Hindu-Muslim violence that broke out in the capital, the government said, as it faced mounting international criticism for failing to protect minority Muslims.

More forces had been deployed at mosques in the area for the weekly Friday prayers, the government said. There had been no new violence since Wednesday morning, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

The violence began over a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government introduced in December providing a path to Indian citizenship for six religious groups from neighboring countries, but not Muslims.

Critics say the law is discriminatory and comes on top of other measures such as withdrawal of autonomy for Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir that has deepened disquiet about the future of India's 200 million Muslims.

Critics of the government however blamed this week's violence on members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was trounced in local Delhi elections at the beginning of the month. The BJP has denied the allegations.

Ultimately, the violence morphed into street battles between Hindu and Muslim groups with the police largely ineffective in controlling the situation. The Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has condemned the violence against Muslims in India and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties.

The OIC said authorities need to bring the instigators and perpetrators of anti-Muslim violence to justice and ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the Islamic holy places across the country.

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders accused President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights after he refused to be drawn into criticizing New Delhi for its handling of riots in the capital. Trump was on a state visit to India when the violence broke out.

The United States on Thursday urged India to respect the right to peaceful assembly and called on all sides to refrain from violence after sectarian riots in Delhi killed at least 33 people.

In a cautious statement, the top US diplomat for South Asia sought to show little distance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was welcoming President Donald Trump on a visit when the violence erupted.

"We echo (Modi's) call for calm and normalcy and urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence and respect the right of peaceful assembly," Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells wrote on Twitter.

Trump declined comment when asked at a news conference in New Delhi about the violence, saying the issue was "up to India" and hailing Modi's "incredible" statements to him on religious freedom.

Bernie Sanders, the Democratic front-runner seeking to challenge Trump in November elections, denounced Trump's response to the "widespread anti-Muslim mob violence."

"Trump responds by saying, 'That's up to India.' That is a failure of leadership on human rights," Sanders tweeted.

Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, denounced the violence as "shocking" and called for all countries to condemn it.









"I urge Indian authorities to step in and defend the communities being targeted in Delhi to prevent the violence from escalating further," Menendez said in a statement.

"As the world's largest democracy, the Indian government must do more to defend all of its citizens' rights, including the right to peaceful protest."

India has seen mass protests after Modi's Hindu nationalist government pushed forward a controversial citizenship law, which critics say excludes Muslims in the officially secular nation.

