Army won't be deployed in CCC polls, says EC Rafiqul





He said this while briefing reporters after an election preparatory meeting held at Chattogram Zonal Election Office on Friday morning.

The election commissioner said unarmed army personnel will remain present at the polling centres to assist the EVM technology so that no one will be deprived of casting his vote.

He said the EC is trying its level best to maintain a peaceful environment at the polling centres. Rafiqul said there is no scope of deferring the election date because HSC examinations will begin from April 1.

Moreover, it is unthinkable to hold election in the rainy season in the port city, he added.

Zonal Election Officer Md Hasanuzzaman, District Election officer Monir Hossain Khan, Additional Zonal Election Officer Md Ataur Rahman, Rangamati District Election Officer Shafiqur Rahman, Cox's Bazar District Election Officer SM Shahdat Hossain, among others, were present at the meeting.

















