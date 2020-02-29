Secretariat’s ‘No Honking  Zone’ turns noisier than before





Although a couple of drives were conducted and the violators were punished by the mobile court for honking but then suddenly the whole initiatives and actions has come to a stop.

The last drive and actions were conducted against the violators on June 25 in the last year after that no visible actions or measures were taken by the respective ministry or department.

Talking about the reasons for this unsuccessful drives many green activists said that the lack of mass awareness and mass campaigns are the main causes to turn the move into an unsuccessful one.

Abu Neser Khan, Chairman of Poribesh Bachao Andolon, (POBA), said that a mass campaign is needed to make people aware of the orders before and after conducting such drives.

"Because people need some time to change their mindset and their attitudes on certain issues, so, the government should continue the campaigns even after the drives," he added. However, on condition of anonymity, some officials of the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) said that lack of manpower is one of significant causes that has barred it from making the government declaration as an effective one.

The Department of Environment is responsible for conducting various types of drives with a scanty manpower, so sometimes the continuity of all drives are not possible within the time frame, the sources said.

Besides they cannot pursue their tasks ignoring the guidelines and orders of the High Court within specific time line, according to the sources.

A court gives an order to conduct a drive or monitor within a structure and specific time frame and the respective ministry or department cannot prolong this tasks, no matter whether the target has been or not.

Another source said that the drive is not enough but the DoE needs a monitoring team to continue the monitoring, which is totally missing.

The source also added that the Department of Environment (DoE) at present has only three executive magistrates who are conducting different drives across the country on various issues.

Of them, two are responsible for conducting the drives across the country and the remaining one is deployed for conducting drives in Chattogarm division.

Currently, only two magistrates namely Maksadul Islam and Kazi Tamzid Ahmed are conducting multiple drives including air pollution, sound pollution and others.

However, to resolve this crisis very recently High Court has ordered to employ five more magistrates.

Already three magistrates have been appointed that means now the total number of magistrates is six.

But talking to the Daily Observer, Dipankar Bar, the Public Relations Officer of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ministry said that they have launched the campaign by starting distribution of leaflets and making announcements over loudspeaker in order to make the area free of sound pollution.

The declared area under this announcement includes National Press Club, Zero Point, Paltan intersection, and Secretariat Link Road.

As per government decision, no drivers, regardless of the vehicle they are driving, are allowed to press horn in these areas.

The punishment for honking in a silent zone is maximum one month in prison or a Tk 5,000 fine or both for first time violators, according to the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act of 1995.

For repeat offenders, the punishment is a maximum of six months' imprisonment or a Tk 10,000 fine or both.

However, Mosabbar Hossain Mohammad Rajib, Assistant Director (Technical), under DoE said that currently the drive against the sound pollution is being postponed as they are now conducting drive against dyeing factories in Kadamtali and Shamnagar.

"We are conducting drives following High Court order against a total of 231 dyeing factories. After these this drives are over, we will again carry out drive against sound pollution," he said.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Director under Department of Environment (Monitoring and Enforcement), said that they are currently active in conducting drives against brick fields in Dhaka city following High Court's order.

"We will continue the drive against sound pollution after ending this drives," he added.

















