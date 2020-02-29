Who pulled strings to make Papiya pompous?





Expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya has made her fortune through an aristocratic network of sex trade at The Westin Dhaka, a five star hotel.

A high official of an intelligence agency told The Daily Observer on Friday that two MPs pulled strings from behind to set up the sophisticated supply chain for sex trade.

One former MP discovered Papiya from Narsingdi and introduced her to Dhaka chain, he added. Another running MP had been providing her shelter before she was arrested, he said.

On social media, her photos with ruling party high-ups and some influential people surfaced after her arrest. Sources said she maintained close relationships with the high-ups of the ruling party and the government.

Papiya was also involved in drug trade, extortion and recruitment fraud, according to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

She used the five star hotel at Gulshan in the capital as her own home. Several VIP clients regularly met Papiya at the hotel from morning to late night, Intelligence official said.

The 21st floor four-bedroom suite with a regular price tag of nearly $2000 a night was booked by Shamima Noor Papiya.

She was kicked out of the party after her arrest and prima facie evidence that the woman, claimed to be 28, ran an escort service for the high and mighty in Bangladesh society.

Papiya ran a prostitution racket and amassed wealth with favour from or by blackmailing high ups in society. Hired models came to the country for a couple of days and returned home after meeting their obligations.

RAB officials and experts say it is impossible to run such rogue activities for such a long time keeping the five-star hotel's owners, directors and managers in the dark.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said criminal investigation is underway against Shamima Nur Papiya.

"Those, who committed crimes or were involved in the illegal activities of Papiya, will be brought under the ambit of law after investigation," he said.

"None will be spared if he or she commits any crime. Wrongdoers will be brought under the purview of law, no matter which party they belong to."

The home boss came up with the remark while talking to journalists after inaugurating a just-constructed building of a Madrasa in Gerua Bazar area of Ashulia, on the outskirts of the capital on Friday.

Papiya and her husband Sumon were put on a 15-day remand each in three cases filed against them for allegedly supplying counterfeit banknotes and drugs as well as her involvement in other illicit activities.



















