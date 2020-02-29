Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:41 PM
Onion price eases

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Mizanur Rahman and Hedayet Ullah Khan

Prices of onion have dropped to Tk 20 to Tk 30 a kilogram this week in kitchen markets due to rise in supply.
Traders said supply of onions, both imported and locally produced one, across the country have come down.
Shaninur Islam, an onion wholesaler at Shyambazar, said prices of onion had dropped by Tk 25 to Tk 30 per kg. The price can further drop tomorrow (today)," he said.
Earlier, India lifted its ban on onion exports as prices of the essential cooking ingredients had plummeted over the last few weeks ahead of harvests of different kinds of major crops.
 "Since the price of onions has stabilized and there is bumper onion crop, the government has decided to lift ban on export of onions," reported the Times of India quoting the country's Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
According to sources, India, the world's biggest exporter of onion, banned exports of onions last September to keep domestic supplies intact after flooding in several states had worsened seasonal shortages leading to a spike in local prices.
While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found onion, a popular kitchen item, selling at reduced prices at the retail level in the capital on Friday.
The local variety of onion was being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80 while it was sold
Tk100 to Tk 110 per kg seven days ago.  
Idris Ali, an onion trader at the Karwan Bazar Kitchen Market in the capital told the Daily Observer that they were selling local onion at Tk 70, Burmese one at Tk 60 to Tk 65, Chinese one at Tk 55, Pakistani at Tk 70 and Egyptian at Tk 60 on Friday.
The prices are likely to further drop the next week due to supply in abundance both at retail and wholesale markets.  
Md. Shamsul Haque, an onion wholesaler of Shyam Bazar, told the Daily Observer, "Prices of onions are now coming down. Lots of local onions are coming to the markets. If India opens its onion market the prices will drop."
The prominent onion importer and General Secretary of 'Shyam Bazar Owners' Association' Haji Md Mazed told the Daily Observer, "No decision has yet been taken by India about exporting onion."
The onion market is now stable in India. So, the Indian onion exporters sat at a meeting with the government about onion export. They may take their decision about exporting," he said.
India imposed the export ban in the last week of September 2019. After imposition of the ban, onion price reached Tk 270 per kg in Bangladesh .
TCB recorded an 8-10 per cent decline in onion prices in last two days.
Bangladesh is expected to produce 23 lakh tonnes of onion in the current season, said Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). The seven lakh tonnes of onion are damaged every year.
The country has a demand for 24 to 25 lakh tonnes of onion. It also imports another 9 lakh tonnes, mainly from India.


