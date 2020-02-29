Power price up slightly to solve long-term problem, says Quader





The government has slightly increased power price aiming to solve the long-standing problem of electricity in the country, said Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday."The electricity price in the country has been raised a little bit to give a permanent solution to thepower problem," he told a discussion and milad mahfil organized in remembrance of Shaheed Selim-Delwar in the city's Hatirpool area.'Shaheed Delwar Selim Smrity Parishad' organised the discussion with its president Abdul Wadud in the chair.Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak also addressed the discussion, among others.Quader said people have to endure inconvenience a little for ensuring availability of cent-percent electricity. As regards electricity generation, the government will have to give taka 3.5 thousands crore subsidy, he added. This temporary inconvenience should be tolerated, he said.Quader said people suffered a lot due to load-shedding during the past BNP regime.Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, people are not facing any trouble regarding electricity and water supply, he added. -BSS