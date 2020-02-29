Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:40 PM
Home Front Page

Coronavirus: Iran cancels Friday prayers, 34 killed

Iran’s Vice-president infected with virus

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Iranian Vice-president Masoumeh Ebtekar

Iranian Vice-president Masoumeh Ebtekar

TEHRAN, Feb 28: Iran cancelled the main Friday prayers in Tehran and 22 other cities for the first time in decades to limit the spread of the new coronavirus disease.  It also placed some restrictions on access to major Shia Muslim shrines in Qom, the epicentre of the country's Covid-19 outbreak, and Mashhad.
The Iranian health ministry meanwhile warned that the number of cases would continue to rise in the coming days.  It reported 388 confirmed cases and 34 related deaths on Friday. The death toll is by far the highest outside China, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the outbreak may be worse than realised.
Iran has also been the source of dozens of cases in neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Pakistan. There have been 82,000 reported cases of Covid-19 worldwide and 2,800 deaths since the disease emerged late last year. All but 3,664 cases and 57 of the deaths have been reported in China.
More than 900 cities and towns across Iran hold
weekly Friday prayer services, during which imams designated by the supreme leader deliver sermons. Thousands of people would have been expected to attend those in the 23 provincial capitals that were cancelled on the advice of the health ministry.
The ministry also called for restrictions on access to the Hazrat Masumeh shrine in Qom and the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, which are both visited by millions of Shia pilgrims every year. Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state TV on Wednesday that people would be allowed to visit the sites once they had been given hand-sanitising gels, health information and face masks.
"[They must] not gather together in groups - just pray and leave," he said. Senior Shia clerics have rejected calls for the shrines to be closed since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Iran nine days ago.
The custodian of the Hazrat Masumeh shrine, Ayatollah Mohammed Saeedi, said on Wednesday that it should be kept open as a "house for cure" and that "people should be encouraged to come".
On the same day, President Hassan Rouhani ruled out locking down any cities or districts, saying that the authorities would continue to "only quarantine individuals".
Vice-President for Women's and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar became the latest Iranian official to be infected on Thursday.
The Hamshahri Online website reported that Ms Ebtekar - the highest-ranking woman in the Iranian government - had attended a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani and a number of ministers shortly before testing positive.
Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi and at least four members of parliament have also been infected, while the prominent cleric Hadi Khosroshahi died on Thursday.
In a letter to the supreme leader on Thursday, Mr Namaki defended Iran's response the Covid-19 outbreak and predicted that the country "without any question, would surprise the entire world when the disease is brought to its knees".
But on Friday health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour cautioned that "the rate of coronavirus infection would continue to rise in the coming days".    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Crash wipes $6 trillion off world stocks
Outbreak ‘getting bigger’, says WHO
Dhaka ranks worst for 3rd day
After power now water prices up
Delhi death toll reaches 43
Army won't be deployed in CCC polls, says EC Rafiqul
Secretariat’s ‘No Honking  Zone’ turns noisier than before


Latest News
NZ skittle Bangladesh to salvage women's T20 World Cup win
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft