Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:40 PM
873 infected with respiratory problems

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Although the winter is over, altogether 873 people were infected with respiratory problems across the country in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.




Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed these patients in eight divisions received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).
DGHS data also shows that 97,200 patients took treatment for ARI while 22 people died of the disease from November 1 to February 28.
Meanwhile, another 1,809 people were treated for diarrhoea and 1,184 for other diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problems and fever.
During this period, a total of 241,379 people were affected by various cold-related diseases and 30 of them died across the country, said the DGHS.    -UNB



