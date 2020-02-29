873 infected with respiratory problems













Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed these patients in eight divisions received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).

DGHS data also shows that 97,200 patients took treatment for ARI while 22 people died of the disease from November 1 to February 28.

Meanwhile, another 1,809 people were treated for diarrhoea and 1,184 for other diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problems and fever.

