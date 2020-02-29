1,075 cartons of cigarette seized at Ctg Airport

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 28: Customs Intelligence in cooperation with a vigilance team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered 1,075 cartons of contraband cigarettes at Shah Amanat International airport, Chattogram last night.

Airport sources said at least six passengers, all are resident of different upazilas of Chattogram landed at Shah Amanat International airport from Abu Dhabi by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines with these cigarettes around 10:55pm.

Assistant Commissioner of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Mohammad Readul Islam said 1,075 cartons of cigarettes recovered from the possessions of six passengers.

The recovered cigarettes handed over to the airport customs for taking necessary action, he said.







