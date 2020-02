Police recovered the body of a young man hanging from a tree in Koilail union of Nawabganj upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Hawladar, 24, son of Chand Hawladar of the union.

Sub-inspector of Mrittunjoy Kirtonia of Nawbganj Police Station said they recovered the body after being informed by the locals.

The body was sent to Mitford Hospital for autopsy on Friday, he said.

A case was filed. -UNB