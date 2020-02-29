Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:40 PM
Home City News

410 upazilas of 40 districts under electricity coverage: BREB Chair

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

As many as 410 upazilas of 40 districts in the country are now under 100 per cent electricity coverage, said the Chairman of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Major General Moin Uddin (Retd).
He claimed that 100 percent of the electrification has been done in 40 districts and 410 upazilas out of 64 districts and it has already completed electricity coverage for 94 percent people of the country.
An initiative taken by the Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina of providing 'House to House Electricity' programme, is now a cakewalk for BREB, he said.
He came up with the remark through a press release issued by BREB recently.  
"Some 74,360 villages (88 per cent) and 361 upazilas across the country are now under 100 percent electricity coverage. People of the remaining 21 districts and 52 upazilas will be come under 100 per cent electricity coverage by June, 2020 which is the year of Mujib Barsho," he added.
BREB chairman said they will ensure 100 per cent electricity coverage in the country to mark the 'Mujib Barsho' (Mujib Year), the centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before the scheduled time frame.
However he said none will be left in dark in the country.
"BREB is providing electricity to the people's homes as 'Alor Feriwala', (the peddler of light) which has greatly reduced consumer's harassment," he added.
People do not need to run for having power connections as the government is supplying electricity to their houses, he said, adding, "Our goal is to light up every corner of the country."
BREB has 2 crore 75 lakh users out of 3 crore 53 lakh users across the country.
Currently its system loss is only 10.91 percent, which was 18 percent in 2008. The system loss was reduced around 7.09 percent in a very short time.
"Those who suffered in the past for [lack of] electricity will not suffer any more; they will have access to uninterrupted power supply," he added.
Palli Bidyut has constructed 308 kilometers distributions line and supply of electricity to 11,882 families in enclaves within a very short time under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October, 15, 2015. As a result, there is a touch of development in all these areas.
'In Mujib Barsho, 100 percent people under BREB's geographical area will enjoy electricity facility. Through this, the task of building the 'Sonar Bangla', the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will go towards completion and accelerate the implementation of the current government's electoral commitment 'My Village My City', he farther said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
873 infected with respiratory problems
1,075 cartons of cigarette seized at Ctg Airport
Rural practitioner beaten dead by ‘son’ in Savar
Youth’s hanging body found in Keraniganj
Socialist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration in front of the National Press Club
410 upazilas of 40 districts under electricity coverage: BREB Chair
Woman dies in Mohammadpur fire
Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed hands over crest to a diabetes patient


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft