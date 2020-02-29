410 upazilas of 40 districts under electricity coverage: BREB Chair





He claimed that 100 percent of the electrification has been done in 40 districts and 410 upazilas out of 64 districts and it has already completed electricity coverage for 94 percent people of the country.

An initiative taken by the Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina of providing 'House to House Electricity' programme, is now a cakewalk for BREB, he said.

He came up with the remark through a press release issued by BREB recently.

"Some 74,360 villages (88 per cent) and 361 upazilas across the country are now under 100 percent electricity coverage. People of the remaining 21 districts and 52 upazilas will be come under 100 per cent electricity coverage by June, 2020 which is the year of Mujib Barsho," he added.

BREB chairman said they will ensure 100 per cent electricity coverage in the country to mark the 'Mujib Barsho' (Mujib Year), the centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before the scheduled time frame.

However he said none will be left in dark in the country.

"BREB is providing electricity to the people's homes as 'Alor Feriwala', (the peddler of light) which has greatly reduced consumer's harassment," he added.

People do not need to run for having power connections as the government is supplying electricity to their houses, he said, adding, "Our goal is to light up every corner of the country."

BREB has 2 crore 75 lakh users out of 3 crore 53 lakh users across the country.

Currently its system loss is only 10.91 percent, which was 18 percent in 2008. The system loss was reduced around 7.09 percent in a very short time.

"Those who suffered in the past for [lack of] electricity will not suffer any more; they will have access to uninterrupted power supply," he added.

Palli Bidyut has constructed 308 kilometers distributions line and supply of electricity to 11,882 families in enclaves within a very short time under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October, 15, 2015. As a result, there is a touch of development in all these areas.

'In Mujib Barsho, 100 percent people under BREB's geographical area will enjoy electricity facility. Through this, the task of building the 'Sonar Bangla', the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will go towards completion and accelerate the implementation of the current government's electoral commitment 'My Village My City', he farther said.

















As many as 410 upazilas of 40 districts in the country are now under 100 per cent electricity coverage, said the Chairman of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Major General Moin Uddin (Retd).He claimed that 100 percent of the electrification has been done in 40 districts and 410 upazilas out of 64 districts and it has already completed electricity coverage for 94 percent people of the country.An initiative taken by the Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina of providing 'House to House Electricity' programme, is now a cakewalk for BREB, he said.He came up with the remark through a press release issued by BREB recently."Some 74,360 villages (88 per cent) and 361 upazilas across the country are now under 100 percent electricity coverage. People of the remaining 21 districts and 52 upazilas will be come under 100 per cent electricity coverage by June, 2020 which is the year of Mujib Barsho," he added.BREB chairman said they will ensure 100 per cent electricity coverage in the country to mark the 'Mujib Barsho' (Mujib Year), the centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before the scheduled time frame.However he said none will be left in dark in the country."BREB is providing electricity to the people's homes as 'Alor Feriwala', (the peddler of light) which has greatly reduced consumer's harassment," he added.People do not need to run for having power connections as the government is supplying electricity to their houses, he said, adding, "Our goal is to light up every corner of the country."BREB has 2 crore 75 lakh users out of 3 crore 53 lakh users across the country.Currently its system loss is only 10.91 percent, which was 18 percent in 2008. The system loss was reduced around 7.09 percent in a very short time."Those who suffered in the past for [lack of] electricity will not suffer any more; they will have access to uninterrupted power supply," he added.Palli Bidyut has constructed 308 kilometers distributions line and supply of electricity to 11,882 families in enclaves within a very short time under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October, 15, 2015. As a result, there is a touch of development in all these areas.'In Mujib Barsho, 100 percent people under BREB's geographical area will enjoy electricity facility. Through this, the task of building the 'Sonar Bangla', the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will go towards completion and accelerate the implementation of the current government's electoral commitment 'My Village My City', he farther said.