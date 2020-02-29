Woman dies in Mohammadpur fire

A woman was burnt to death as a fire broke out at a multi-storey building on Bashbari Mandir road in the city's Mohammadpur area on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mabia Begum, 55.

Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the fire originated from electric short circuit on the sixth floor of the 14-story building around 9:13am and engulfed the whole house.

On information, four firefighting units rushed to the spot and recovered the charred body of the paralyzed woman.

Local people brought the fire under control before the arrival of the firefighting units. The Fire Service men handed over the body to police. -UNB











