Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:40 PM
City News

‘Govt considering complete change in education system’

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SUNAMGANJ, Feb 28: Planning Minister MA Mannan on Friday said the government is considering bringing a complete change in the education system of the country.
"The government is thinking of changing the country's education system completely. The world is dependent on technology today. Science-based education system will be established, "he said. He made the remarks while speaking at the annual sports competition at Sunamganj Government College.
If needed, the number of colleges and universities will be increased, the Minister said adding that a Science and Technology University will be established in Sunamganj.
Already the work of establishing a Medical College has been started and an agriculture-based institution will be established, he added. Sunamganj Government College Principal Nilima Chanda presided over the programme where Sunamganj-4 MP Pir Fazlur Rahman Misbah were, among others, present.    -UNB


