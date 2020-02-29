Six get life term for gang rape in S’ganj





Sirajganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The convicts are Russel alias Rabiul, 25, Nazmul, 24, Nur Islam, 26, Momin, 25, Sohel, 26, Razzak, 44. Among them, Sohel and Momin are on the run. The tribunal also fined them Tk 1 lakh each and directed them to compensate the victim after selling out their properties.

According to the case statement, Russel called the victim over cellphone to meet him with a promise of marrying her on April 20, 2016. When the girl went to meet him in Bhatpiarchar area, Russel along with his four accomplices violated her in turns.









Later Russle's friend Momin also raped her. -UNB





