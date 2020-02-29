Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Six get life term for gang rape in S’ganj

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 28: A tribunal here on Thursday sentenced six people to life term imprisonment in a case filed over gang raping a girl in Pachil village of Sadar upazila in 2016.
Sirajganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The convicts are Russel alias Rabiul, 25, Nazmul, 24, Nur Islam, 26, Momin, 25, Sohel, 26, Razzak, 44. Among them, Sohel and Momin are on the run. The tribunal also fined them Tk 1 lakh each and directed them to compensate the victim after selling out their properties.
According to the case statement, Russel called the victim over cellphone to meet him with a promise of marrying her on April 20, 2016. When the girl went to meet him in Bhatpiarchar area, Russel along with his four accomplices violated her in turns.




Later Russle's friend Momin also raped her.        -UNB


