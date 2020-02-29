BRTC’s inter-district bus service







Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) is a government owned transport authority. It is one of the reliable names in transport sector. Since the establishment this organization has been serving the nation. Recently BRTC has taken some initiatives to introduce inter-district bus services. We cordially welcome this decision.



Unfortunately, some competing private transport owners are constantly trying to foil this initiative, fearing decrease in their income, because BRTC offers better services in while the cost is less. The problem intensified last year as the BRTC took steps to launch more routes with 600 new buses. Aiming at expanding BRTC's services, the government brought 600 buses and 500 trucks from different Indian makers under two projects worth around Tk 732 crore. The buses and trucks arrived at different times last year. The vehicles include 300 double-deckers, 100 non-AC buses, 100 AC city buses, 100 AC intercity buses, 350 trucks (16.2-tonne) and 150 trucks (10.2-tonne).



The operation of eight double-decker buses faced repeated obstructions at various points since their launch in May last year. As a result, the BRTC suspended operation of double-deckers on the inter-district route.











We hope that the government will ensure all the legal procedure so that BRTC can operate independently and without any obstructions.



Alif Khan

Over email Dear SirBangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) is a government owned transport authority. It is one of the reliable names in transport sector. Since the establishment this organization has been serving the nation. Recently BRTC has taken some initiatives to introduce inter-district bus services. We cordially welcome this decision.Unfortunately, some competing private transport owners are constantly trying to foil this initiative, fearing decrease in their income, because BRTC offers better services in while the cost is less. The problem intensified last year as the BRTC took steps to launch more routes with 600 new buses. Aiming at expanding BRTC's services, the government brought 600 buses and 500 trucks from different Indian makers under two projects worth around Tk 732 crore. The buses and trucks arrived at different times last year. The vehicles include 300 double-deckers, 100 non-AC buses, 100 AC city buses, 100 AC intercity buses, 350 trucks (16.2-tonne) and 150 trucks (10.2-tonne).The operation of eight double-decker buses faced repeated obstructions at various points since their launch in May last year. As a result, the BRTC suspended operation of double-deckers on the inter-district route.We hope that the government will ensure all the legal procedure so that BRTC can operate independently and without any obstructions.Alif KhanOver email