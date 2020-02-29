

Do we learn from our tragedies?



Eighty-three per cent of this country's foreign currency comes from the garment sector," stated Siddiqur Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association in an interview. He maintains a grandma, air-conditioned office at the organization's headquarters in Dhaka. 'Fifty million people depend on it, and our economy is dependent on it'. And the government would like to double output in the next five years.



But the Bangladesh apparel industry has also been rife with sweatshops--among the grimmest ever, anywhere--and with them come industrial accidents. Between 2006 and 2012, more than 500 Bangladeshi garment workers died in factory fires. The usual cause: faulty electrical wiring, costly human negligence.



In the past, no one outside of Bangladesh had paid much attention to these tragedies until the Tazreen Fashions factory went up in flames in the Dhaka suburb of Ashulia in November, 2012. At least 117 died, in the tragedy--many burned beyond recognition. At least 200 people were injured. NGOs tried to enlist brands to sign a legally binding agreement to improve factory safety, but only two--PVH and Tchibo of Germany--had willingly joined. Five months later, Rana Plaza happened--and triggered the change!



The legally binding Accord on Fire and Building Safety was signed by more than 200, including American Eagle, H & M and Inditex, the parent company of Zara.



The nonbinding Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety was led by Walmart, and signed by 28, among them Gap, Target, and Hudson's Bay, owners of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor.

Independent inspectors and engineers identified and corrected safety infractions, such as locked or nonexistent fire exits and dangerous wiring. All told, 97,000 hazards were repaired in 1,600 factories. Mr. Rahman reported that 900 factories that did not meet compliance standards were shut down by the government.



Improvements however these may be don't mean sweatshops will no longer exist in future in Bangladesh. A correspondent who had visited Dhaka, three days before the Rana Plaza anniversary, had reported that fire buckets were filled with trash, emergency water bins were cracked and half empty, no one wore safety masks, most workers - some in their early teens--were barefoot, wiring was exposed, bolts of fabric and scraps littered the floors, window panes were broken, and the lone stairwell out of the tenement-like building was obstructed by cartons of finished product destined for Russia. Perhaps, with a lack of education--lifestyle and traditions will not change so soon.



One morning, nearly 3,000 survivors and supporters--including nurses and doctors who treated victims--had gathered at Rana Plaza to mark the anniversary and honour the injured and the dead. Under the blazing noontime sun, they formed human chains across the property, and marched with banners that read 'Workers of the World Unite!' Union leaders and activists called for justice and placed wreaths of marigolds and roses on the monument. Hawkers wandered through the crowd with buckets of fresh pineapple and cucumber spears on their head. Police stood discreetly on the fringe, in the shade.



People have short memories, but do vividly remember that horrible day when Rana Plaza went down. The day before the accident, the wall on the third floor had split open like a fault line; workers fled en masse into the street.



Obviously the gash in the concrete was so huge that an adult hand could go in it. This was disclosed by a lady worker, who wanted to remain anonymous. However, the Managers had heeded the engineer's suggestion somewhat: they sent everyone home but ordered them to return in the morning. And they did, hesitantly.



'I was scared,' Ms Begum, an injured worker had said. 'I was really in panic." They came back, she said, because they feared if they didn't, they would not be paid at the end of the month. Around 8 am, Mr. Hridoy heard a knock on his front door: it was his neighbour, who was also his boss, reminding him to report for work. He made his way to the factory, clocked in, and took his position on the denim line. At 8:45, the power snapped off.



Mr Hridoy was the only one of the three who was compensated by the Rana Plaza Donors Trust Fund, a $30 million endowment underwritten by brands. He used the $600 he got to open his drugstore, and he also founded the Savar Rana Plaza Survivors Association. It currently has 300 members. He does not, however, hold out hope that anything has really changed. 'The labour law in this country is pro-employer, not pro-worker," he dismally stressed.

And-he has warned us all, regardless that: When oversight reverts to local governance, all will return to how it was when Rana Plaza happened!



Before I close this piece, I have searched myself for the answer of the question O had raised earlier:



What really have Bangladeshis learnt from the colossal, human tragedy?



Tragedy happens. No matter who you are, where you live or what you do, you will somehow experience it at one point or another. The calamity of the building collapse in Dhaka led us to believe that we have all been ushered into a world of sorrow.



A lot of the Rana Plaza victims will perhaps remain stuck in time, with their share of pain and anguish. Obviously, it the human calamity which ultimately matures each one of who may have fallen victim, or simply had been a witness to the grave human tragedy.



