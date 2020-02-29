

Onion farmers get bumper production at Bagha

Now, growers are busy harvesting the crop.

Per kilogram of new onion is selling at Tk 120.

Grower Enat Hossen of Palashi Fateh Char said, "I've cultivated onion taking loans from different NGOs and moneylenders. I'll repay the loan after harvesting and selling the produce."

In the market, per maund onion is selling at Tk 3,500 to 4,500. The average cultivation cost of per maund onion is Tk 2,500 to 3,500.

Upazila agriculture office sources said against this season's onion farming target in 800 hectares of land, it has been cultivation in 880 ha.

Farmer Amin Sikdar of Chakrajapur Char in the upazila said, "Those who cultivated onion in the beginning of the season have started selling the produce. I've cultivated onion in 10-bigha land spending Tk 2.50 lakh. I have already harvested the produce and got its good prices."

Grower Anzu Molla of Tiktikipara Char said it will be difficult to make profit if the current prices continue, because the prices of seed, fertiliser and pesticide are higher this year.

In Palashi Fatehpur Char, female labourers Joygun Begum, Parvin Akhter and Nasima Begum said, "Most of the growers in the char have become benefitted from farming advance species of onion. We're also running our families on the wages earned from working in their fields."

"For good price and weather, I've cultivated onion in 16-bigha land this year," said grower Bablu Dewan of Chakrajapur Char, adding, "The harvests have been comparatively better than previous year."

Ex-Member of Goragori Union Parishad Rezaul Karim said, "This year, I'd cut down my size of land fearing last year's bad experiences. But, those who have cultivated largely this year are being benefitted financially."

Trader of Bagha Haat Nazmul Hossain said there is adequate demand of onion in the market. Growers have no concern with onion.









The demand and price will continue if the government does not import onion from India, he added.

Trader Imran Hossain of Arani Haat said two varieties of onions- "Dhemna" and "Chara" are mainly cultivated in this area.

If the market is good for onion, the growers in the char areas will be encouraged to cultivate it next year, he pointed out.

