Three-day Internet Fair going on in Khulna City





Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the fair as chief guest with KIBA General Secretary Ashraful Haque in the chair.

Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur Rashid, President of Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh Md Aminul Hakim, Regional Director of Bangladesh Computer Council in Khulna Engineer Sheikh Mafizur Rahman and Secretary of Bangladesh Computer Association Khulna Branch Md Nazmul Ahsan Rony addressed the inaugural the function as special guests.

The chief guest said one of the main goals of Internet Mela is to highlight the advancement and innovation of digital technology, ensure suitable human resources, build a bridge between mass people and advanced digital technology as well as showcase progress of "Digital Bangladesh" campaign.

"To survive in the current competitive world, the youths have to acquire knowledge on information technology and technical education," he added.

A total of 30 stalls has been set up in the fair, and the fair will remain open at 10am to 8pm till February 29.















